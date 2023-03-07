Michael Fitzmaurice clashes with Irish Wildlife Trust over turf-cutting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has clashed with the Irish Wildlife Trust over the issue of turf-cutting.

The conservation group says the illegal extraction of peat is on the rise in the midlands and West of Ireland – and Galway has the highest numbers.

It says figures from Government show the highest activity in the country is Monivea Bog, following by Barroughter.

The group argues there should be absolutely no cutting whatsoever in SACs – but the Government is not enforcing the rules.

And speaking to Galway Talks, Padraig Fogarty of IWT clashed with Deputy Fitzmaurice on the issue.