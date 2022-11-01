Michael Fitzmaurice brands one element of new turf-use laws as “dirty sting in tail”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has branded one element of the new rules around turf-use as a “dirty sting in the tail”.

It’s reported that local authorities will now be tasked with ensuring those burning turf to heat their homes are not creating a ‘significant level of air pollution’.

The rules also mean people can now report neighbours if they believe their turf-use is ‘causing a nuisance’.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Fitzmaurice outlines the problem with that part in particular: