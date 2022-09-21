Michael Fitzmaurice brands Eamon Ryan “traitor to rural Ireland”

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has warned Eamon Ryan he’s becoming a “traitor to rural Ireland” and supporting actions that would make Cromwell blush.

It follows a row in the Dáil over proposed European Union regulations on the rewetting of drained peatlands being used for agriculture.

Deputy Fitzmaurice asked Minister Ryan to confirm he would be opposing the regulations, which have high reclaimation targets set for 2030, 2040 and 2050.

But Minister Ryan said he is supportive of the plans, which he believes will offer long-term benefits for rural Ireland, greener cities, and nature restoration.