Michael Fitzmaurice brands Eamon Ryan “crackpot” over plans to ban oil and gas boilers

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has branded Minister Eamon Ryan a “total crackpot” over the latest climate action planned by Government.

It’s as plans have been revealed to ban oil and gas boilers being installed in new and existing homes.

The ban would apply to newly built homes from next year – and to installations in existing houses from as early as 2025.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the cost of alternative heating methods is astronomical and questions how ordinary people are supposed to afford them, even with grants.

He argues this is another rushed-through, lunatic proposal from the Greens.