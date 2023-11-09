Galway Bay FM

9 November 2023

Michael Fitzmaurice accuses state of “cover up” over alleged pollution of Kilkenny farm

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing the state of a “cover up” over a high-profile case on alleged pollution at a Kilkenny farm.

The pollution has affected livestock and foliage at the farm of Dan Brennan since 1980, though it’s claimed it started to recover after a nearby brick factory closed down in 2008.

Symptoms in the herd included bone being soft enough to cut with a knife, and bone material growing in lungs and arteries.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says Mr. Brennan was accused of being a bad farmer in initial investigations – but reports that suggested the problem lay outside his farm were ignored.

Deputy Fitzmaurice was one of a number of TD’s who made a cross-party demand in the Dáil for a full, independent inquiry.

