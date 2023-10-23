Galway Bay FM

23 October 2023

Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over flooding comments

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing President Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over comments on the severe flooding in the south of the country.

Speaking in Rome on Friday, President Higgins said that Government policy on flood defences must be improved.

But Deputy Fitzmaurice says in 1997, while then a Government Minister, Micheal D. Higgins signed the Habitats Directive into Irish Law.

He claims it’s been directly responsible for the delaying and abandoning of hundreds of critical infrastructure projects nationwide, including flood defences.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Fitzmaurice said it’s a bit rich for President Higgins to now suggest that ‘Government policy’ is at fault.

