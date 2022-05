Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The official installation of Bishop Michael Duignan will take place today at Galway Cathedral at 3pm.

During the ceremony, Bishop Michael Duignan will be installed as the next Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora.

He will continue to minister as Bishop of Clonfert as the two dioceses were recently amalgamated

Bishop Duignan succeeds Bishop Brendan Kelly.