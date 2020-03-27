Michael D Higgins says sustaining COVID-19 measures will be country’s biggest test

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of Ireland says sustaining the measures put in place to fight Covid-19 will be the country’s biggest test.

Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathy to the families of the 19 people who lost their lives here as a result of the virus.

There are now 1,819 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland, 47 of which have needed intensive care.

President Higgins says we must do our best in order to help healthcare workers.

