Michael D. Higgins praises Oliver family after miracle rescue at Galway bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins has tweeted words of praise for the Oliver family following the rescue of two Knocknacarra girls who were lost at sea for 15 hours.

On Wednesday night, Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney, aged 17 and 23, drifted 20 miles out from the shore when they were paddleboarding at Furbo beach.

Galway city fishermen and father and son, Patrick and Morgan Oliver rescued the cousins on Thursday afternoon during a major search and rescue operation.

The two girls from Cappagh Road in Knocknacarra had been in the water for 15 hours and were found clinging to a lobster pot bouy.

They were taken to UHG but did not require serious medical attention.

Sara returned home on Thursday evening while Ellen is expected to be discharged from hospital shortly.

Michael D.Higgins has since tweeted to say he is absolutely delighted at the happy outcome. He said the girls’ famillies have given a lot to the community, particularly sportsman and Ellen’s father John Glynn.

He continued to say he is lost in admiration for the Oliver family – who rescued the young women – and added they represent generations of wisdom in relation to the sea.

President Higgins committed to paying tribute to Patrick and Morgan Oliver, when opportunity allows it.