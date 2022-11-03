Michael D Higgins pays tribute to former TD Brigid Hogan-O’Higgins

GBFM Newsroom – President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Brigid Hogan-O’Higgins, who has died at the age of 90.

The mother-of-nine was the first woman to represent Galway in the Dáil, being elected for Galway South at the 1957 General Election.

She was re-elected to Galway East in 1961, and again in 1965 – and after boundary changes, was elected in Clare-South Galway in 1969 and again in 1973.

President Higgins says her passing represents a significant break in history, both in terms of her own significant contribution to Irish politics and of that of her family.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says she leaves behind an enormous legacy.