Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Connemara author who died from Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the work and enduring legacy of Connemara-based author Tim Robinson, who has died from the Covid-19 virus in London.

Mr Robinson – who was also an artist and cartographer – was 85 years old and lived for many years in Roundstone with his wife Mairéad.

Originally from England, he moved to the Aran Islands in the 1970’s – and most of his subsequent work was focused on Connemara and The Burren.

In a statement, President Higgins says he will be remembered for his deep understanding of, and affection for, the landscape, heritage and people of Connemara, the Burren and the Aran Islands.

Mr. Robinson died at a London hospital just two weeks after the passing of his wife Mairéad.