Michael Burrows elected new Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Rt Revd Michael Burrows has been Elected as Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe

The Episcopal Electoral College meeting in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, has elected the Rt Revd Burrows, Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe.

Bishop Burrows succeeds the Rt Revd Patrick Rooke (formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry) and the Rt Revd Dr Kenneth Kearon (formerly Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe) who both retired at the end of October at which time the two dioceses were united.

He has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, Church of Ireland Chaplain at Trinity College Dublin, and Curate in Douglas with Frankfield.

The Bishop-elect said it’s time to embrace the new challenge of a new diocese and adds he’s looking forward to working to cement the new United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe and serving God’s people