Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm

The founder of Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea says the future is “bright” for the company, following its sale to a UK private equity firm.

The sale was announced this morning, and although terms were not disclosed, its understood to be worth several hundred million.

Chanelle was founded in 1985 and has since grown to Ireland’s largest native manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals, employing over 700 people.

Michael Burke spoke to David Nevin after the announcement – about deciding to sell, stepping back, and the future of the company.