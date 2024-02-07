Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm

Share story:
Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm

The founder of Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea says the future is “bright” for the company, following its sale to a UK private equity firm.

The sale was announced this morning, and although terms were not disclosed, its understood to be worth several hundred million.

Chanelle was founded in 1985 and has since grown to Ireland’s largest native manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals, employing over 700 people.

Michael Burke spoke to David Nevin after the announcement – about deciding to sell, stepping back, and the future of the company.

Share story:

Plans lodged for major development of 234 new homes in Gort

Planning permission is being sought for a major development of 234 homes in Gort. The project is led by Gort Homes Developments Ltd and would be based at ...

Kylemore Abbey taking steps towards a greener estate

Kylemore Abbey is making efforts to make the estate more sustainable. The estate has announced that their fleet of shuttle buses are going green as they s...

Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin

The Education Minister has refused to be drawn on the prospect of a secondary school on Inishbofin. During a Dáil committee meeting, Deputy Mairead Farre...

Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway's Status Yellow snow and ice warning

The time period for tomorrow’s status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway has been shortened. Met Eireann originally placed it from 2 tomorrow mo...