Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Eireann has issued yellow-level wind warnings for Galway and Mayo.

The yellow alert for wind is now in place and will remain in effect until 10pm tonight.

Another status yellow wind alert for Munster is in place until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Met Eireann is warning gusts could reach over 90 to 110 kilometres per hour along coasts and exposed hills in Munster and west Connacht.