Met Eireann warns particularly ‘bad day’ in store for Galway from early tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann is warning that Galway is facing a particularly ‘bad day’ tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Jorge.

While a status orange weather warning has been issued for the west coast – Forecaster Evelyn Cusack now says western coastal areas will also be facing status red conditions.

It’s understood Met Eireann will be issuing a red marine warning for Galway and the west coast later today.

The orange wind warning will be in place for Galway from 6 tomorrow morning to 3 on Sunday morning.

While a 24 hour status yellow rainfall warning will come into effect just after midnight tonight.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Evelyn Cusack, says things will be particularly bad around western coastal areas.

And Evelyn Cusack says some areas in West Galway may experience snowfall. Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm for the latest on the weather.