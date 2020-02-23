Met Éireann warns of hazardous driving conditions in Galway tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann is warning road users that there will be hazardous driving conditions in Galway tonight.

It comes as a 12-hour status yellow rainfall warning comes into effect across the county at 8pm.

The alert also affects the rest of Connacht and 15 other counties.

Met Éireann says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between tonight and 8 o’clock on Monday morning.

The national forecaster says the rain is likely to be preceded by sleet or snow – leading to dangerous driving conditions.

Due to the already saturated ground and elevated river levels, Met Éireann is also predicting localised flooding.

A number of roads across Galway have already been flooded and motorists are being advised to practice caution.

Nationally, measures are being put in place to protect areas along the River Shannon from flooding.

Farmland lying by the river in Athlone and Carrick-on-Shannon is already under water.