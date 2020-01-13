Met Éireann warns Galway will experience ‘sting in the tail’ from Storm Brendan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann is warning that Galway will experience a ‘sting in the tail’ from Storm Brendan this afternoon.

It’s after the brunt of the Atlantic storm battered the county between 10am and mid-day, bringing extreme, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Conditions eased for a time – however Met Eireann is warning that strong winds and heavy rainfall will return mid-afternoon.

Forecaster with Met Éireann, Deirdre Lowe, says there will be a resurgance in storm conditions as the tail-end of Storm Brendan hits Galway.

