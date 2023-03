Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann has now upgraded a number of counties, including Galway, to a status orange snow and ice warning from now until 10am tomorrow.

It also includes Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

A hail warning is also in place for Galway City and County, and will remain in place until 6 on Saturday morning.