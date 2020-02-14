Met Eireann says Atlantic coasts need to be wary of Storm Dennis this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning, and a status yellow wind warning, come into effect for the entire country tomorrow morning, and Galway city council says its emergency crews are on standby.

The wind warning comes into effect from 3 tomorrow morning, lasting until 8 on Saturday night while the rainfall warning takes effect at 6 tomorrow morning, continuing until 9 tomorrow night.

Met Eireann has issued the warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Denis, which is set to be at its worst on Sunday going into Monday.

It’ll bring wet and windy conditions, with some damaging gusts possible.

The weather forecaster says to be alert for further warnings, so stay tuned to Galway Bay fm news for updates.