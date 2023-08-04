Met Eireann pushes out rain warning for Galway and Connacht to 8 tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has pushed out the rain warning for Galway and Connacht to 8 tonight

The forecaster had originally placed the warning to start at 2pm and run until 9 tomorrow morning

Now it has amended this to go from 8 tonight to 8 tomorrow morning

Met Eireann is asking the public to take care this weekend as Storm Antoni brings heavy showers and strong winds.

Three different Status Yellow weather warnings will come into force from this evening into tomorrow.

The showers will at first affect Connacht, Tipperary and Clare, spreading into Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan by 11pm

Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford will bear the brunt of the winds tomorrow morning.