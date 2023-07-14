Met Eireann lifts status yellow rain warning for Galway

Met Eireann has lifted the status yellow rain warning for Galway, but motorists urged to take care as flash flooding still occurring in places

Met Eireann has now narrowed the status yellow rain warning to the northern half of the country

It was to have been in operation in Galway until 7pm

In the city, the Flood Street, Spanish Arch and Wolfe Tone Bridge area experienced flooding earlier

Galway City Council crews went to the scene and shortly afterwards Flood Street was re-opened

Prospect Hill was also badly affected as well as the roundabout in Oranmore near the Maldron Hotel

Met Eireann says drier and less windy weather is expected as the evening progresses

While no warnings are in place as yet, tomorrow is forecast to be a blustery day with heavy showers, becoming more widespread during the morning