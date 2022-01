Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather alert for Galway City and County.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight with a cold airmass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The alert is from 8pm this evening to 9am tomorrow morning