Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann has issues a status yellow low temperature warning for Galway.

Severe frost is expected to develop overnight with the risk of icy patches at temperatures reach minus four degrees.

The warning will come into effect at 8 o’clock tonight and will remain in place until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The warning is widespread affecting every county in the country except for Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.