Met Eireann issues Status Red marine warning for the West coast starting tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a Status Red marine warning for the west coast, to come into effect from tonight

Southwest gale force 8 to strong gale force 9 will develop from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Rossan Point.

Winds will veer westerly tomorrow morning and increase to Storm Force 10 and occasionally Violent Storm Force 11.

On land, a status orange wind warning is in place for Galway from 6 tomorrow morning to 3 on Sunday morning.

In addition, a 24 hour status yellow rainfall warning will come into effect just after midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, the County Council says ‘stubbornly’ high water levels in South Galway are a concern ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge and considerable rainfall this weekend.

Director of Services, Jim Cullen, says while flooding along rivers like the Shannon, Clare, Suck and Corrib are receding – water levels in South Galway remain ‘stubbornly’ high and it’s difficult to predict the coming days.

However, he’s offering a reassurance that it’s “all hands on deck” as we head into the weekend and all available staff members have been deployed.

Jim Cullen says the County Council will be monitoring the situation closely – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…