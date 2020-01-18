Met Eireann issues low temperature warning for entire country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann’s issued another low temperature warning for all counties except Donegal tonight.

We’re being told temperatures could dip as low as four degrees below freezing from 9 o’ clock tonight.

It means a hard frost and a risk of ice forming on roads.

The forecaster says it could stay below freezing until the middle of Sunday morning, with the warning in force until 11am.

A status yellow low temperature warning was in place for Leinster and Connacht until 11am this morning – with temperatures as low as minus four recorded in Athenry.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution – as Cathal Nolan, from the Ireland Weather Channel, warns of frosty conditions over the next few mornings.