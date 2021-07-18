Met Eireann issues High Temperature Advisory for the country

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory with the warm weather set to continue into next week.

The advisory is now in effect since midday and is valid until midday on Friday.

Temperatures reached 29.5 degrees in Athenry, Co Galway yesterday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Eireann says that day time temperatures will be in the high twenties and very humid at night with temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.

For more information check gov.ie/summerready