Met Eireann issues a yellow weather warning for Galway from 6pm this evening

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for three counties including Galway as wet and windy weather moves across the country.

The yellow wind warning will run from 6-10pm tonight and also includes Donegal and Mayo.

Met Eireann is warning of very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with the potential for wave overtopping.

Winds will ease and the rain will generally become lighter and patchier but it will be persistent and heavy at times in the south and southeast.