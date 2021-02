print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind Warning for Galway tomorrow afternoon.

The Warning will come into effect at 12 noon and will continue until 4pm

South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west.

Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The Warning also covers the counties of Mayo and Donegal.