Met Eireann issue a Level Orange Thunderstorm alert for Galway.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm alert for Galway City and County.

Thunderstorms are expected with heavy downpours of rain and hail possible in places leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Localised flooding will also occur where there is heavy rain.

Due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected

The alert will come into effect from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow warm weather alert is already in place for Galway with tempatures expected to reach 27 to 30 degrees or locally higher.

