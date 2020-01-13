Met Eireann extends orange wind warning for Galway until midnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has extended its orange wind warning for Galway until midnight tonight.

The warning had been due to expire at 9pm and has now been extended for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

Flood defences remain in place in the city this afternoon as Met Eireann is predicting coastal flooding could hit later this evening.

It’s as Galway experiences a resurgence in storm conditions as the tail end of Storm Brendan passes over the west.

The brunt of the atlantic storm battered the county between 10am and mid-day, bringing extreme, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Conditions eased for a time early this afternoon – but high winds and rain have since returned with the tail-end of the storm, with Met Eireann warning that high winds and rain will linger into this evening.

It’s advising that coastal flooding is still likely due to the combination of onshore winds, high tides and storm surge.

