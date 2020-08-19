Met Eireann concerned for people holidaying in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Cork ahead of Storm Ellen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car parks in Salthill are set to close this afternoon ahead of a status orange wind warning for Galway and six other counties, which comes into effect at 9 tonight and is set to end at 6 tomorrow morning

Storm Ellen will see dangerous weather conditions and heavy sea swells with a risk of coastal flooding overnight.

Status orange wind warnings have been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford while in the last half hour the warning for Cork has been upgraded to the top level of Status Red

There’s a status yellow alert for the rest of the country – which will remain in place until tomorrow evening.

The Galway City Council Severe Weather Assessment Team will monitor the situation throughout the evening and overnight.

The National Directorate of Fire and Emergency Management Crisis Management Team is urging anyone holidaying in affected counties to stay away from all coastal areas.

Gerard O’Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard is urging people to heed the warnings.

Met Eireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack has expressed concern for people holidaying in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Cork – to hear more tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…