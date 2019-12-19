Met Éireann blames uncertainty over the track of Storm Elsa for the absence of public warnings for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann has blamed uncertainty over the track of Storm Elsa for the absence of public warnings

It says the uncertainty meant a wide range of possible outcomes

The national forecaster issued a statement to the [email protected] for Galway following criticism from local representatives who felt unprepared for the impacts of the storm.

The statement comes after Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard questioned the national forecaster’s warning protocols, saying the local authority was given little chance to prepare for the impact of the storm.

Storm Elsa battered Galway over a four hour period last night