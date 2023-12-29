Merlin Park mental health centre receives 97% compliance rate

The inpatient mental health centre at Merlin Park Hospital has received a 97 percent compliance rating.

The Mental Health Commission has this morning published five inspection reports, including for Woodview at Merlin Park.

Each of the approved inpatient mental health centres highlighted show high levels of compliance with rules, regulations and codes of practice.

The 97 percent compliance rate for the Merlin Park facility marks an improvement from the previous year of 71 percent

Woodview is a single storey facility which provides mental health care service to an ageing cohort

The approved mental health centre was inspected on a number of areas – with top results for safety, infection control, respect and treatment of residents, leadership and accountability.

The centre was only marked down for one part of the inspection relating to the maintenance and cleanliness of the garden area.