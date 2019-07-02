MEPs representing Galway to take seats in Brussels today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 11 of Ireland’s 13 recently elected MEPs, including the four MEPs for the Midlands, North-West, are taking their seats in the new European Parliament today.(2/7)

Barry Andrews and Deirdre Clune will only take their seats if and when the UK leaves the EU.

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness and Maria Walsh, Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, who all represent Galway, will take their seats in Brussels today.

Separately, EU leaders are reconvening in Brussels today to fill the bloc’s top jobs, including European Commission President.

They are split on who should take over the role from Jean Claude Juncker.

More at 11…