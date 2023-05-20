MEP says increased support is needed for carers to ensure a sustainable future

Local MEP Maria Walsh says the care sector must be placed at the very centre of a sustainable economy as we look to the future.

MEP Walsh delivered the message at the Beyond Growth 2023 Conference in Brussels this week.

She outlined how COVID-19 shone a light on the provision of care across the globe, as health workers battled the pandemic.

But she argued the crisis also highlighted the difficulties in the care sector, including under-funding and under-staffing.

MEP Walsh says 80 percent of care across the entire EU is provided by informal carers – and it’s vital they receive more support.