MEP Maria Walsh visiting Inis Oírr today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local MEP, Maria Walsh is visiting the Aran Island of Inis Oírr today and meet with local community groups and residents.

The Fine Gael MEP arrived on the island this morning.

MEP Walsh is meeting with local traders for this year’s Christmas markets, community development co-operative Comhar Caomhán Teo, the island’s Tourism Committee, Island Rural Social Scheme Participants and the island Youth Club.

The trip has been coordinated by Chloe O’Malley, who met MEP Walsh through mental health service Mindspace Mayo and who was one of 11 young representatives from the West who attended the European Youth Event in Strasbourg in October.

Chloe is also the manager at Comhar Caomhán Teo and says they will be telling MEP Walsh that the main priority for everyone is a new safe pier for the island.