MEP Maria Walsh says EU vote on pay transparency “landmark day for gender equality”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region, Maria Walsh, says the approval of a EU directive on pay transparency is a “landmark day for gender equality”.

The aim of the Pay Transparency Directive – which affects all EU states – is to promote greater transparency and fairness in the workplace.

Companies across the EU will be required to disclose salary information, to allow employees to compare salaries – and will not be allowed to prevent workers from disclosing their pay.

MEP Walsh was the only Irish MEP involved in negotiations – and says inequalities in pay have gone on for far too long.