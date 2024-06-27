MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system

MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for the Irish immigration system.

The new rules aim to speed up processing times for International Protection applications, as well as bringing in stronger border controls.

But the pact has faced strong criticism and opposition – and the vote in the Dáil was a very narrow affair, passing by 79 votes to 72.

MEP Walsh told David Nevin she was delighted to see the vote pass.