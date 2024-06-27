Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

~1 minutes read

MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system

Share story:
MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system

MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for the Irish immigration system.

The new rules aim to speed up processing times for International Protection applications, as well as bringing in stronger border controls.

But the pact has faced strong criticism and opposition – and the vote in the Dáil was a very narrow affair, passing by 79 votes to 72.

MEP Walsh told David Nevin she was delighted to see the vote pass.

Share story:

Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition

Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which celebrates students entrepreneurs. Damien Delaney from Co ...

Local TD claims pattern of renewable energy development in rural Galway amounts to "blaggardism"

The manner in which renewable energy is being developed in rural Galway amounts to “blaggardism”. That’s the opinion of local TD Sean Ca...

Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O'Brien

A second protest is being held in Galway city tomorrow evening, in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien. The 24 year old was beaten unconscoius by servin...

Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district. Fianna Fail Councillor Kinane started her political career as an Athenr...