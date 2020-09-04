MEP Maria Walsh says clarity is needed over travel restrictions if Ireland is to be represented in Europe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mid-lands North West MEP Maria Walsh says clarity is needed over travel restrictions if Ireland is going to be represented in Europe.

Members of the European Parliament are expected to be present in Brussels to fulfill the obligations of their roles however, current restrictions mean people travelling between Ireland and Belgium must quarantine for two weeks.

Irish MEP’s are now calling on the government to lift the rule for them if they receive a negative test result for Covid-19 before they leave Brussels.

It comes after the resignation of Commissioner Phil Hogan who didn’t restrict his movements when he travelled home.

MEP Maria Walsh – who represents the Galway region – says clarification is urgently needed – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…