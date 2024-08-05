MEP lashes EU proposal to reduce agricultural produce Promotion Budget

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s proposal to reduce the Promotion Budget for agricultural produce is “simply unacceptable”.

The European Commision is to reduce the Promotion Budget and 2025 Annual Works Programme for agricultural produce by half.

The Independent Ireland MEP has confirmed he will be proposing an amendment at the next European Parliament Agricultural Committe meeting.