Galway Bay FM

8 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Mental Health Week kicks off in the University of Galway tomorrow

Share story:
Mental Health Week kicks off in the University of Galway tomorrow

Mental Health Week kicks off in the University of Galway tomorrow.

The Students Union has organised a range of events highlighting all aspects of students’ mental health and aims to encourage students to look for help.

Free training courses during the week will include safe talk suicide awareness training and financial resilience training.

Dean Kenny, Students Union President, is trying to get this message across to students:

 

Share story:

Assistive technology roadshow to visit Galway on World Sight Day

An assistive technology roadshow is set to visit Galway city later this week to showcase AI-powered sight solutions. Sight and Sound Technology Ireland wi...

Teagasc family farm clinic to take place in Gort tomorrow

One of Teagasc’s upcoming family farm clinics will be held in Gort tomorrow The free event aims to give farming families an opportunity to talk to e...

Cash injection for Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board

Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is set to receive a cash injection of €190,000. It’s part of a nationwide investment of €5.4m anno...

Mairead Farrell questions Health Minister on medical card holders unable to access dental care

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has questioned the Health Minister on the difficulties facing medical card holders trying to access dental card. The Sinn F...