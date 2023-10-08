8 October 2023
Mental Health Week kicks off in the University of Galway tomorrow
The Students Union has organised a range of events highlighting all aspects of students’ mental health and aims to encourage students to look for help.
Free training courses during the week will include safe talk suicide awareness training and financial resilience training.
Dean Kenny, Students Union President, is trying to get this message across to students: