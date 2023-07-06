Mental Health Unit at UHG almost at 100% capacity last year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Acute Adult Mental Health Unit at UHG was almost at 100 percent capacity last year.

Figures have been revealed at the HSE Health Forum West following a query raised by Councillor John Connolly.

The most demanding months were October, August and July, with a number of incidents of over-capacity.

HSE management said measures are in place to deal with overcapacity, including allocated emergency accommodation or transfer to other hospitals.

Councillor John Connolly has been speaking to David Nevin.

