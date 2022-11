GBFM News – People in Ballygar can attend an information evening tomorrow, November 10th, to discuss a mental health initiative for the area.

‘Health With My Head’ aims to set up a peer group and host monthly talks and workshops.

The information evening will start at 7pm tomorrow at The Courthouse in Ballygar.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Louise Holian, said her own experience with mental health issues inspired her to set it up.