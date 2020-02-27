Mental health family support programme rolled out in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative is being rolled out in Galway which aims to support families with members who are dealing with mental health issues.

Family Talk is a six week programme to help parents and children start the conversation about a parent’s mental illness.

In 2018, the national mental health division agreed to fund a national research project to evaluate family interventions where parents are suffering from a mental illness.

To date, 30 families in Galway have taken part in Family Talk – including giving feedback about their experiences of it to researchers.

The programme is open to families in Galway and Roscommon and the closing date for applications is March 31st.

Christine Mulligan from the Centre for Mental Health and Community Research at Maynooth University says people can sign up through their local health provider – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour