Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public are invited to attend a mental health event taking place in Tuam tomorrow (22/03)

The free event is especially geared toward helping tackle mental health stigma and discrimination among women

National programme, See Change, has partnered with West Be Well, to host the ‘Let’s Talk Mental Health Judgement’ event.

It’s taking place from 11AM-1PM tomorrow at The Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam, with registration available on eventbrite.ie