Mental Health Commission to host public meeting in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mental Health Commission is hosting a public meeting in the city tomorrow (3/4).

The open meeting aims to highlight and explain new mental health legislation being introduced and to discuss the organisation’s new strategy.

Set up in 2002, the Commission is an independent body responsible for promoting, encouraging and fostering high standards and good practices in the delivery of mental health services in Ireland.

The organisation plans to publish inspection reports of mental health facilities in Galway by the end of April.

The public meeting will take place at the Harbour Hotel in the city tomorrow evening at 7.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly