Mental Health Commission report reveals just 20 child and adolescent beds in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly published report from the Mental Health Commission has revealed there’s just 20 child and adolescent beds in Galway.

The MHC findings show there are just 98 beds in the country’s three child and adolescent mental health facilities – with 62 in Dublin, 20 in Galway and 16 in Cork.

The body argues the country’s mental health services are in need of urgent reform and investment.

Its annual report says the Covid-19 pandemic further restricted access to services and exposed wider problems with the current system.

The group says many mental health facilities have suffered from years of neglect, and mentally ill people are receiving treatment in unsuitable, run-down approved centres.

Fiona Coyle, CEO of Mental Health Reform, says years of under investment is to blame.

