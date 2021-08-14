Mental Health Commission raises serious concerns over standards at two Merlin Park care units

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Mental Health Commission has raised serious concerns over standards at two Merlin Park mental health units.

The commission found that while both Wood View and Child and Adolescent Mental Health in-patient units achieved high compliance ratings, they both had unacceptable ‘weaknesses.’

According to the report, the Wood View unit achieved 97% compliance on inspection with two conditions attached.

It found that the environment was not maintained with due regard to the specific needs of the residents and patients, and the safety and well-being of residents, staff, and visitors.

The centre was not free from offensive odours; there was a strong malodour in two separate toilets; not all radiators were guarded and some were excessively hot to the touch.

Meanwhile, the CAMHs unit also achieved 97% compliance but there was one condition attached relating to the rules governing the use of seclusion.

The report states that the centre was not in breach of the condition but received a high-risk non-compliance on the Rules Governing the Use of Seclusion; as residents in seclusion did not have suitable access to toilet and washing facilities; as there was no shower unit in the room with a toilet.

It further found that the floor in the seclusion room was not padded and was made of a hard-fitting material which was not conducive to resident safety.

Commenting on the findings Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly said it was very clear that certain parts of two centres were nowhere close to the standard that we would deem acceptable.

Adding that weaknesses such as offensive odours, excessively hot radiators, and residents in seclusion not having suitable access to toilet and washing facilities is simply not good enough.