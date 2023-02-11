Menlo Pier water tragedy claims third teenage life

There is a deep sense of shock among Galway this evening following the deaths of three teenagers after a car entered the water at Menlo Pier last night.

All three teenagers have been named locally as 16 year old John Keenan, 19 year old Christopher Stokes and 17 year old Wojcieck Panek

Keenan and Stokes were talented boxers who boxed out of Olympic Boxing Club in Westside in the city and were former county champions.

Local Councillor Frank Fahy lives near Menlo Pier. He told Galway Bay FM News this evening that such a tragedy was horrific news to wake up to this morning.

The Galway Amateur Boxing association released a statement paying tribute.

It says. “Galway boxing has been shaken by the tragic passing of John Keenan and Christopher Stokes overnight.

“Both young men were well loved members of Olympic BC and were honoured with a moments silence at this morning’s Connacht Championship.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with their families, friends, coaches and club mates.”

The scene at Menlo Pier remains preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

(NOTE – Picture with thanks to Olympic Boxing Club’s Facebook Page).