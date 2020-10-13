Menlo landowner told he will lose water source due to proposed City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Menlo landowner has been told he will lose a water source as a result of the proposed Galway City Ring Road Development.

It comes on the 14th day of the GCRR oral hearing, which is being held virtually

Kevin Miller Solicitor representing Mr James Maloney of Menlo, told this morning’s hearing that the proposed ring road would have serious consequences for his client.

These include restricting access to lands which Mr Maloney uses for cattle, and the loss of a water supply on the site.

Eileen McCarthy of ARUP consultants told Mr Miller that access is still possible by the Menlo Boreen and after further concerns were raised by Mr Miller regarding access to the site from the other direction, Ms McCarthy confirmed that and additional entry point would be secured.

Regarding the loss of a water supply, however, Mr Miller was informed that an alternative source would not be supplied and it’s a matter of compensation between the County Council and the landowner.